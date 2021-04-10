Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 96,698 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 866.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 96,698 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Costamare worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

