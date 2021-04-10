Stifel Financial Corp Has $880,000 Holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,674,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,174,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWLD opened at $34.90 on Friday. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

