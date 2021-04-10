Stifel Financial Corp Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

