Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Athira Pharma stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

