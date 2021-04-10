Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

