Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
