Stephens Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $135.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

