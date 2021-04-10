Stantec (TSE:STN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

STN stock opened at C$55.45 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$36.60 and a 1-year high of C$55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

