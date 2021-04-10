Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $206.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

