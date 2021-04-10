Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

