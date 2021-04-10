Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

