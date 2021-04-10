Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $637,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,709.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.