Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of YRC Worldwide worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRCW opened at $9.46 on Friday. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

