Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

