Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

BPOP opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

