Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.