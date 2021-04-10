Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.93 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.