Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $76,000 in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED).

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.