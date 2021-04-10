Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

