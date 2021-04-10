Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $1,123,626.72 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26.

Splunk stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

