Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 200

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.32). The company has a market capitalization of £685.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

