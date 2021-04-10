Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Reaches $56,368.04

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Spectrum has a market cap of $56,368.04 and approximately $34.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00384422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.