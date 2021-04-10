Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

