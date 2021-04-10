Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,858.75 ($37.35).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,378 ($44.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,887.95. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.