S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.8% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.