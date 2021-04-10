Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of LUV opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

