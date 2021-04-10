South32’s (SOUHY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. South32 has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.