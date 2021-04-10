South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.20

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.11), with a volume of 15085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.67%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.90%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

