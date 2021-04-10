Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 10,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,372. Sonova has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

