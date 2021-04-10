Sogou Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 363 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 4,507,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sogou by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 969,054 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,846,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 688,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $7,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sogou by 68,239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

