Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.00 ($23.53).

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.93.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

