SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $28,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,024,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000.

EWJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

