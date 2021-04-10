SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 405 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,024,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000.

EWJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

