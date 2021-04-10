SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 174 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.