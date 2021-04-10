SnowGem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

