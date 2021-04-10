Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.17. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.59. 280,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,602. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $236.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

