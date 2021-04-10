Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.92 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average of $283.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

