SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

SGH opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $9,133,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

