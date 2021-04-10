Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Clarus Securities

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:SKREF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

