Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells $1,988,670.00 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

