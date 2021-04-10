Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

