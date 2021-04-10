Simmons Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to “Overweight”

Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

