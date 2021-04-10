Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 6781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

