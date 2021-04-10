Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 490.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

