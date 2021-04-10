Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $158.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.33 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 490.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

