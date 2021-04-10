Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank raised Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.