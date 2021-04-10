Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $410.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 370.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.