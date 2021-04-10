Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

