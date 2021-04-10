ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

