Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.30.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SJR.B remained flat at $C$33.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.22. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

