Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.